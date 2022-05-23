Ida Belle Myer, age 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 2:15 a.m.
Ida Belle was born in Iola on April 12, 1928, to the late Cecil and Welda Hamilton. She was an only child.
Ida Belle married the love of her life, Joseph Myer, on June 15, 1947, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. They resided in Iola where they raised their two sons. Ida Belle and Joe were married for 66 years.
Ida Belle continued her Iola career with Southwestern Bell Telephone in Topeka, when the family moved there in 1960. They retired in 1993 and moved to Hollister, Mo., where they stayed active and busy.
Ida Belle volunteered at the Branson Public Library and helped others whenever she had the chance. She and Joe were active at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson.
Joe passed away in 2013 at Mt. Vernon Missouri Veterans Home.
Left to cherish her memory are her two boys, Scott D. and his wife Karen of Springfield, Mo., and Jerry J. and his wife Maribeth of Homosassa, Fla. Joe and Ida Belle also leave behind 12 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Highland Cemetery in Iola, with the Rev. David Michael, pastor of St. John’s Catholic Church, presiding.
