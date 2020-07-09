Menu Search Log in

Jack Valentine

1948 - 2020

Obituaries

July 9, 2020

Jackie Leon “Jack” Valentine, Sr., age 72, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. He was born on Jan. 16, 1948, in Iola, to Virgil Valentine and Onella (Gumfory) Valentine. 

He served in the United States Navy.

He married Jaclyn Canning on Dec. 24, 1968, San Diego, Calif. They later divorced. He married Tami Kay Terrell on Dec. 8, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Survivors include his wife, Tami Valentine, Iola; daughters, Desiree Fox, Georgetown, S.C., Abbigail Valentine, Iola; son, Jackie Leon Valentine, Jr., Georgetown, S.C. 

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

