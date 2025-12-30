James Ronen

James Michael Ronen, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2025, at Clarendale at Indian Lake Assisted Living in Hendersonville, Tenn. He was a former longtime resident of St. John, Kan.
He was born in Wichita, Kan., March 19, 1937 to William L. and Marie O. Ronen. He was the second of four children. He had two brothers and a sister.
He was preceded in death by his older brother Ted (Adele) of Hutchinson. He is survived by his younger brother Bill (Peggy) in Bosque Farms, N.M., and his sister Heidi (Gerald, deceased) in Hutchinson, Kan.
As a young child, Jim and his family moved several times and ended up settling in St. John. He graduated from St. John High in 1955 and attended Emporia State University where he received a degree in business. After college he was hired by First National Bank in St. John. He stayed with the bank until retiring in 1994 as President and CEO.
In 1962 he married Cibyl Charlene Teichman of Stafford, Kan., who preceded him in death by 18 days. They were married 63 years.
Survivors include two children, son Brent Ronen (Chris) of Hendersonville, Tenn., and daughter Shelby Bauer (Jim) of Iola, Kan.; two grandchildren, Alex Bauer of Kansas City, Mo., and Katie Bauer of Kansas City, Mo.; one step granddaughter, Brittney Forstrom (Jake) of Gallatin, Tenn., and two step great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Finley.
Jim was very involved with the community of St. John and Stafford County. He was a past president of the St. John school board, member of Lion’s Club, Jaycees, and former chairman of the trustees of First United Methodist Church. He was co-trustee on the First United Methodist Church building project along with Jim Minnis. He was a founding board member of the Lucille M. Hall Museum and he was instrumental in helping St. John get a new grocery store, Tiger Town Pizza and restoring the fountain in the square.
After Jim’s retirement from First National Bank, he and Cibyl formed “FNB Travel.” From 1994 to 2004 they traveled on buses and cruised to many destinations making memories for customers and friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Clarendale at Indian Lake, and the staff of Gentiva Hospice for their love and care for Jim. Thank you for going above and beyond. You are all very special to us.
Jim and Cibyl gave much to St. John and Stafford County and will continue to do so through the Ronen Community Empowerment Fund that has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan, KS. 66502. Please indicate fund M47515. To make a gift online, go to: http://www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials
Memorials may also be given to First United Methodist Church in St. John, KS in care of: Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576
A service for both Jim and Cibyl will be held at Minnis Chapel, 526 E. 4th St., in St. John on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.
Jim was known for the best blueberry pancakes, the greatest belly laugh, and his distributions of $2 bills for Christmas and birthdays. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He also loved the community of St. John, and driving really fast in his always squeaky clean vehicles. But most of all, he loved Cibyl, and all he really wanted was to be with her.
Bye Bye, Papa Jim
