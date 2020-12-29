James Seigel

James LeRoy Seigel, 84, died at his residence on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Jim, or Bud as he was known to his family, was born on April 10, 1936, in Coffeyville, to George Seigel and Mabel (Walker) Seigel.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Sylvia Seigel, Coweta, Okla., Lois Seigel, Iola, and Ennis Seigel, Iola; older brother, Wayne Seigel; brother-in-law, Tommy Church; and one step-son, Russell Ervin.
Jim is survived by sons Steve Seigel, Osage, Okla., Mike Seigel and wife, Mary Ann, Mounds, Okla.; two daughters, Pamela Cox, Broken Arrow, Okla., Karen Seigel, Broken Arrow, Okla.; one brother, Kenneth Seigel and wife, Ella, Neosho, Mo.; one sister, Kathryn Church, Wichita; sister-in-law, Jean Seigel, Yellville, Ark.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six step-children; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
A visitation and graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery, 2000 Woodlawn Ave., Coffeyville.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.