James Steinbrook

James Edward Steinbrook, age 63, of Grandview, Missouri, died May 12, 2024, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Henry L. Steinbrook and Frances E. (Wilson) Taylor. He attended school at Marmaton Valley, Moran.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Wayne Lee Steinbrook; and his grandparents.
He is survived by daughters, Daryn and Vanci; siblings, Michael Steinbrook, Sherry Elmenhorst, Russ Steinbrook, Hank Steinbrook, Aletha Mooney, Chuck Steinbrook, Lora Sumner, Lisa Griffiths, David Steinbrook, and Daniela Taylor; and one grandson.
A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mildred.
