Janice Parisee

Janice Staley Parisse, 78, of Springfield, Mo., passed from this life on Aug. 18, 2020.
Jan graduated from Iola High School in 1960, and later obtained a degree in cosmetology from Pittsburg State University. After working as a cosmetologist in the area for several years, she married her best friend, Gene Parisse, relocating to Kansas City, Mo., to start their family. They were married 50 years.
She leaves behind three sons, Sean (Tammie) of Nixa, Mo., Telly (Heather) of Clearwater, Fla., and Tony (Crystal) of St. Louis, Mo.; seven grandchildren; sister, Jacki Staley Crump of Iola; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Viola Staley.
Jan’s amazing resilience and positive outlook helped her to fight through many health challenges. During those times, she drew strength from the Lord and her family. Her passing has left a missing piece in our hearts that will never be replaced.