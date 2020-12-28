Jay M. Dutton, of Colony, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Iola to William George Dutton and Marietta (Gillispie) Dutton, during the Great Depression. Jay grew up on the family farm west of Neosho Falls.
He graduated from Neosho Falls High School in 1945 and then attended Pittsburg State University for a time. In 1945, Jay enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving two years near the end of World War II, earning the rank of Yeoman Third Class.
Upon discharge he returned to Neosho Falls where he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia P. George, on April 11, 1948.
Jay received his BS in Education from Pittsburg State University and his MA in Administration from Colorado State College of Education, Greeley, Colorado. In 1952, Jay began teaching at Longton. Over his 37-year teaching career Jay taught business subjects in Longton (1952-56), Burlingame (1956-59), Kincaid, and Colony (1960-89). Jay was the superintendent of schools in Thayer, 1959-60, before moving to Colony in the fall of 1960. Jay retired from teaching in 1989.
Jay was an active member of the communities in which he lived. He was a member of Colony Community Church, where he served many roles, including Trustee and Treasurer. Jay was a longtime active member of the Colony Lions Club. He served three times as president and was District Governor 1970-71. Jay was proud of the club’s accomplishments while he served as president. Some of their projects included constructing Colony’s first heated fire barn and the Committal Building in the cemetery. Jay also served on the City Council and as a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Everett, Lynn and Orville; a sister Wilma Johnson; a daughter-in-law Marinda Dutton; and great-grandson, Knox Jay Dutton.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virginia, of the home; two sons, Jerry Dutton and wife, Elizabeth of Meadow Valley, Calif.; David Dutton of Granger, Ind.; daughter, Jayne Miller and husband, Jim of Garnett; eight grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jay’s greatest love was spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Colony Community Church. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Internment will follow in Colony Cemetery. Memorial contributions are recommended to the Colony First Responders or the Colony Lions Club. The family requests that everyone wear a face covering while attending the services. For those unable to attend the service, it will be available for viewing via www.feuerbornfuneral.com. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jay Dutton please visit our Sympathy Store.