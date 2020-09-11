Carrel Jay Todd, age 63, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home in rural Iola.
Jay was born October 11, 1956 in Webster County, Missouri. He was the fourth child born to Walter and Golda (Fain) Todd. Jay graduated from Hartville High School in Hartville, Missouri with the class of 1974. He continued his education and graduated in 1978 with a degree from the School of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri as a history major. After college, Jay worked at Owens Corning in Kansas City, Missouri for over 30 years.
He met and married Cindy Smith on September 6, 2008. After moving to Iola, Jay worked at Orscheln Farm and Home and Tri-Valley Developmental Service. Due to health issues, Jay left Tri-Valley in 2018.
Jay enjoyed listening to old country music and bluegrass, truck rides in the country, spending time with family, and watching NASCAR. “There will never be a driver better than Jimmie Johnson—Five championships in a row!”
Jay is preceded in death by his parents; grand-parents; brother, Carl Todd; and sister-in-laws, LaDonna Todd and Beth Todd.
Jay is survived by his wife of the home, Cindy; children, Christina (Derek) Tompkins of Burlington and Jordan (Shelby) Hacker of Gas; sister, Joy (James) Schull of Independence, Missouri; brother, Clyde (Pam) Todd of Marshfield, Missouri; grand-children, Brayden Todd, Michael Tompkins, Wyatt Tompkins, Samuel Tompkins, Abel Tompkins, and Brighton Hacker; and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Colony Cemetery in Colony, after cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends in The Venue at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Memorials in honor of Jay are suggested to the Jay Todd Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.