Betty “Jayne” Snyder died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Jayne was born on March 4, 1945, to Ernest and Chloe Aldola “Alice” (Toadman) Appling in Iola.
Memorial services in honor of Jayne will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Masks will be required for all services.
Memorials in honor of Jayne are suggested to the Jayne Snyder Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.