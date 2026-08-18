Jeff Ellis

Jeffrey Lynn Ellis, 61, of Iola, died July 29, 2026, at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1964, in Tulsa, the son of Robert and Mildred Ellis.
Jeff married Tamara Nitsch on Aug. 16, 1986. He then married Susan Diane Shaughnessy on May 25, 1996.
She survives, as do his daughter, Lyndsay (Charles) Wilson of Iola; his stepdaughter, Jaci Barnhart; and his stepson, Luke (Kim) Trowbridge of Chanute.
In accordance with Jeff’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St., Iola, KS 66749.
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