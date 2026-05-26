Jerry Murray

Jerry Eugene Murray, 89, of rural LeRoy, Kan., passed away early Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Burlington, Kan., where he had been residing for four months.
Jerry was born Aug. 18, 1936, at a farm southeast of LeRoy, the son of Warren and Irma (Odell) Murray. He grew up in the LeRoy area attending small country schools southeast of town and later graduated from LeRoy High School.
Jerry met the love of his life Delma Morrison from LaHarpe, Kan., and married her June 13, 1959 at LaHarpe United Methodist Church. They became the parents of a son, Greg.
Jerry was a fourth-generation farmer in the LeRoy area and loved what he did. He started driving a 1936 John Deere A tractor at the age of 8, working ground ahead of his dad Warren. Later on, when he took over planting duties, he could plant rows of crops as straight as an arrow and didn’t have or need GPS to do it.
Jerry’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, and trapping, which he enjoyed all of his life. He and Delma also enjoyed traveling all over the United States and several foreign countries. He loved time with his grandkids.
Jerry was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in LeRoy. He was a humble, kind, and generous Christian man who demonstrated his faith in his actions and how he lived. He loved God, family and his country.
Jerry served nine years in the Army National Guard with the artillery unit in Burlington as a Sergeant MP. He also served on various boards and committees in his church and community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delma and his parents, Warren and Irma Murray.
Jerry leaves his son, Greg Murray and wife Kim of LeRoy; grandson, Cody Murray and wife Jovana of Pueblo, Colorado, and their children, Hudson and Cayden; sisters-in-law, Nancy Bartholomew and Phyllis Leuker; and numerous cousins and many friends.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at First Christian Church in LeRoy. Burial will follow in Logue Cemetery east of LeRoy.
The family will meet with friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SCC Honor Flight or the First Christian Church and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
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