 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Jo Harmon

March 17, 1948 — Aug. 12, 2026

Obituaries

August 17, 2026 - 2:46 PM

Johannah Irene Harmon, 78, of Iola, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. Jo was born March 17, 1948, in Iola, Kansas, to Beverly (Wells) Ewing.

She is survived by her significant other, Mark McMahan.

A funeral service will at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.

Memorials are suggested Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF). Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

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