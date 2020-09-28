Joan Lewis

Joan Mulkey Lewis, age 94, formerly of Mildred, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Graveside funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery, Mildred. Visitation will take place before the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Contributions can be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.