 | Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Joan Young

April 5, 1959 - Oct. 25, 2025

Obituaries

October 28, 2025 - 2:52 PM

Joan Mary Young, 66, of Grove, Okla., died Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Ascension St. John’s Hospital, Tulsa. Joan was born April 5, 1959, in Iola, to Darrell Don Ross and Elizabeth Ann (Betty) (Sicka) Ross.

She married Brian C. Hegwald on Sept. 8, 1979, and later divorced. She married David Chambers and they later divorced. She married Anthony Young on July 30, 2015, in Tahlequah, Okla.

He survives, as do daughter, Diana Guenther (Nathan); stepchildren, Jordan, Kassidy and Kindahl.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian M. Hegwald.

A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.

Memorials are suggested to the Biblesta Committee, and may be left with the funeral home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
June 24, 2025
December 28, 2023
July 18, 2023
November 23, 2022
Most Popular