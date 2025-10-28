Joan Young

Joan Mary Young, 66, of Grove, Okla., died Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Ascension St. John’s Hospital, Tulsa. Joan was born April 5, 1959, in Iola, to Darrell Don Ross and Elizabeth Ann (Betty) (Sicka) Ross.
She married Brian C. Hegwald on Sept. 8, 1979, and later divorced. She married David Chambers and they later divorced. She married Anthony Young on July 30, 2015, in Tahlequah, Okla.
He survives, as do daughter, Diana Guenther (Nathan); stepchildren, Jordan, Kassidy and Kindahl.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian M. Hegwald.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Biblesta Committee, and may be left with the funeral home.
