John Coons

John A. Coons, age 77, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
John was born March 3, 1944, to Albert and Mona Mary (Chapman) Coons in San Diego, Calif. He attended two years of Technical College before joining the Navy in 1964. He served in the Navy and the Army. While in the military, he became an instructor in automated data processing. He continued his service as a civilian computer engineer/ aerospace engineer. His worked as a DOD-civilian employee. His career moved him around from San Diego, Calif., Kwajalein Marshall Islands, Oceana Naval Base, Virginia, Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C., and finally Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma. After retiring from military life, he moved his family to Bronson. He worked in food services at Fort Scott Community College then transferred to Fort Scott Walmart, where he worked for 15 years. He was well-known as the bearded Santa that always greeted you with “Good Morning” regardless of the time “because it is morning somewhere.”
John and Lorinda May King entered marital bliss on July 1, 1972, in Las Vegas. They were blessed with the greatest children in the world, beginning with the long overdue arrival of Jonathan Courtney in 1973. A year later the highly anticipated birth of Jenniffer Louise was bestowed on the family. Cassandra Jean made her grand appearance in 1976. Michelle Lynn graced the family in 1979. In 1980, James Chandler made his impulsive entrance. Sabrina Lorinda made her majestic debut in 1983. Finally, Sarah Jane Latia was lovingly embraced into the family in 1987.
John was known for his expansive knowledge of computers and programming. He was a “computer nerd” before computers were prevalent in society. He introduced all of his children to the wild world of gaming, even if the game may have been Pitfall. He made the Commador 64 a household appliance before it was publicly available. His love for computers continued throughout his adult years. His fondness for knowledge and learning was evident in his many hours of entertainment through Discovery channel and historical content. He loved all things science, technology, nature and history -related. He participated in Ruritan and City Council. He spent many hours investigating and recording the family’s genealogy. He would talk fondly about his childhood shenanigans with his brother, as well as exploits with his children growing up. He told his children numerous times, “I could have had a lot of money or a lot of kids, and we choose kids!” His love for tropical attire was apparent through his vast collection of colorful shirts, which his family will be wearing to celebrate his life.
John is preceded in death by wife, Lorinda, in 2001; brother, Peter Michael; parents, Albert Alvin and Mona Mary Chapman; and daughter, Michelle Lynn, in 1979.
John is survived by a plethora of descendants: Jonathan, wife Gabriela and children Athena, Eric, Jude and Christopher; Jennifer Coons; Cassandra and Philip Young with children, Samantha, Danielle and Zachariah; James and Krista, with children Ava and Isabella; Sabrina and Jeff Murphy with children Owen, Aubree, Ellie and Asher; Sarah Jane and partner Tony, and children Leiana, Jenaveve, Emeteria and Jared.
Funeral services to honor John’s life are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Bronson Cemetery in Bronson. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at the funeral home the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of John are suggested to CureIBM.org (IBM research Fund). Donatations to support Inclusion Body Myositis Research may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
