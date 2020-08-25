John Divine

John Lale Divine, 79 years old, of Center, Colo., passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 on the mountain doing what he did best, living life to the fullest. John was born on June 24, 1941 to Joe B. and Marie K. (Thonoff) Divine at home in Medford, Okla. He didn’t have a birth certificate for a long time since he was a home birth. John graduated from Iola High School in 1959; Kansas State University in 1963 and did graduate work at the University of Arizona in animal nutrition. John was gifted at managing his ranch by perfecting the feeding regimen by utilizing culled potatoes grown in the San Luis Valley to optimize market potential. He also was fluent in Spanish, which served him well in his business. He bought and sold sheep and other livestock across the United States, Mexico and Canada. He was a member of Colorado Wool Growers and the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Assoc. John was a fantastic grill master, known for his smoked barbecue ribs at Dos Rios every Friday in the summer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and entertaining others with his stories and laughter.
John married Anne Carolyn Sutherland, his high school sweetheart in Iola, on Dec. 26, 1963. They built a home with children, Joan Newell (Dee), Fort Smith Ark., Joe Bender Divine, Center, Andrea Lovett (Richard), Woodstock, Georgia. John had three grandchildren, Blaire Newell, Eric Newell and Christopher Lovett.
He is also survived by brother-in-laws Joe Sutherland (Lynne), Richard Sutherland (Paula), and sister-in-law Charlene Levans (George) of Iola, as well as several nieces and nephews, and many cousins across the country.
A family service is to be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cal Farley’s Boy Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101 or Beaver Creek Youth Camp, 0885 County Rd. 20A, South Fork, CO 81154 in honor of John’s life well lived.
