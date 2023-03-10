John Jackson

John Lyle Jackson, 93, Fort Scott, died Monday, March 6, 2023. John was born April 13, 1929, at Isabel,to John Ervin Jackson and Jessie Eva (Hollister) Jackson.
He married Norma Jean (Smith) Jackson Nov. 25, 1951, in Bronson. She preceded him in death in September 2020.
John is survived by son Dan (Jeannie) of Bartlesville, Okla., son Rick (Denise) of Bartlesville, daughter Diana Myers and husband Vincent of Overland Park; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 until 1953, including in the Korean War.
Following cremation, graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Fort Scott National Cemetery under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Scott Public Library and left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Advertisement
Advertisement