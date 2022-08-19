Joseph Dearinger

Joseph Oscar Dearinger, 85, of Yates Center, passed away on Aug. 3, 2022, with his granddaughter, Glenda, by his side.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1937, in Virgil, to Ellis and Mildred (Nelson) Dearinger. Joe loved farming, cattle and horses. He farmed for 22 years with his wife Doris (Petit) Dearinger and four children Connie, Gary, Kathy and Mary by his side. He retired from farming and then spent his time dealing and refinishing antiques until his health took him on another path.
He was preceded in death by his son Gary and granddaughter Brooke, brother Dick and sister Shirley.
He is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Glen) Collins, Kathy (Dave) Maloy amd Mary (Doug) Arbogast; brother Jerry; sisters Joyce and Lynda; and nine grandchildren.
A private service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Yates Center Cemetery.
