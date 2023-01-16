James Russell (JR) Lewis, 78, of Iola, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Moran Manor, Moran. JR was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., to Howard Lewis and Pearl (Lohman) Lewis.
JR graduated in 1962 from North Kansas City High School and then he earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State, Maryville, Mo.
JR and Beverly Hatch were married June 4, 1966, in Kansas City North, Mo.
JR taught school in the North Kansas City School District. He and Beverly moved to Iola in 1973, where he and Beverly operated Arkhaven Nursing Homes and they also owned North Branch Cattle Ranch. They enjoyed racing thoroughbred horses, racing all over the United States.
JR was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant grandson.
JR is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home; son, Mitchell Lewis, Iola; daughter, Gretchen (Mark) Keller, Piqua; and grandchildren, Jillian Keller, Carson Keller and Macey Lewis.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Gas Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Southwind District 4-H, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement