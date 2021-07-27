 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
Justin Powel

1978 - 2021

Obituaries

July 27, 2021 - 7:26 AM

Justin Dewey Powel, of Moran, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was born August 4, 1978, to Kandy Womelsdorf and Greg Powel.

Justin had many family and friends that he loved.

He is preceded in death by sister, Amanda Rose; and father, Greg Powell.

He is survived by sons, Kaine and Roman; daughter, Analysia; nephews, Izayah, Sam, Hayden and Jackson; nieces, Chyanne and Harmony; mother, Kandy Womelsdorf; sisters, Ashley Rose and Stephanie Powell; and best friend, Thaddeus Perry.

Services are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at 3330 W. Virginia Road, Kincaid.

