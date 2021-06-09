Karla Burns, age 66, of Wichita, died June 4, 2021. She was born Dec. 24, 1954, at Wichita.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway Avenue, Wichita. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at 841 N. Cleveland, or from 9 to 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church prior to the service.
The service will also be available online at boxcast.tv/channel/f9yfyjzko2esfwfc5vkn the day of the service. If attending the service, the wearing of masks is required.