Kathy Vaughan

Kathy Lynn Vaughan, 66, of Princeton, Kansas, died Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe.
Kathy was born March 12, 1959, in Chanute, to Donald R. Shields and Barbara R. (Shultz) Bancroft.
Her mother survives, as do children, Jeanne Head, Rhonda (Robert Meier) Silvis, Dustin (Jennifer) Silvis and Charles Silvis. She was preceded in death by her father.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned. Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement