Kendra Heimlich

Kendra Ann (Hardy) Heimlich, age 82, of Iola, passed away Monday, July 27, 2026, at her residence. Kendra was born April 4, 1944, in Wichita, to Kenneth Lee Hardy and Trella Ileta (Miller) Hardy.
She was a receptionist for Snodgrass & Dunlap accounting firm for 32 years.
Kendra was involved in Iola Community Theatre and Vespers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Paul Jordan; and great-grandson, Jaydon Smith.
Kendra is survived by her three daughters, Christina Goins, Brenda Heimlich-Birney and Leah (Tad) Delsing; grandchildren, Justin Trester, Karen (Jeff) Keithly, Robert Goodner, Jesse (MaryAnn) Birney, Cole (Tommie) Birney, Alexa (Justin) Kembel, Dylan Kersley and Gavin (Logan) Delsing; great-grandchildren, Caiden (Dillon) Cloud, Korbin Cloud, Braylon Keithly, Leightyn Keithly, Gracelyn Goodner, Reid Goodner, Mia Birney, Bentley Kembel, Jacksyn Kembel, Lyncoln Kembel, Adalynn Kembel, Andrew Kembel, Remi Delsing; brothers, Kendall (Sonnie) Hardy and Kim (Carol) Hardy; sister, Kay Jordan, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Inurnment will be in the Kincaid Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Iola Community Theatre, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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