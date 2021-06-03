Kevin “Bear” Howard

Kevin G. Howard “Bear,” age 50, of Gas, passed away May 25, 2021, at his home. Kevin was born June 19, 1970, in Iola, to Clark Alan Howard and Shirley Mae (Pollet) Allen.
Kevin attended school in Pleasanton, and graduated with the class of 1989. He worked as a bus driver for USD 257, a laborer in the construction business, and at Allen County Salebarn. He enjoyed so many things but to list a few, he enjoyed working on vehicles, absolutely loved his kids and grandchildren along with spending time with them. Kevin also had a passion for all things outdoors.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Clark Alan Howard of Iola and Shirley Mae (Pollet) Allen of Pleasanton; brother, Trace Wilkerson of Blue Mound; step-brother, Chris Allen of Jasper, Ind.; and granddaughter Reason Hannum of Iola.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Kristy (DeLaughder) Howard of 25 years, together for 30 years; son, Levi Alan Howard and wife, Lexi (Cramer) Howard; daughter, Destiny Mae and husband, Alexander Conde; grandchildren, Braxton, Lilith, and Amethyst Howard; brother, Brian Howard of Missouri; step-brother, Jay Allen and wife, Tana of Indiana; sisters, Kara Nicole Murphy and husband, Steven, of Missouri, Megan Brixey and husband, Chris, of Missouri; sister-in-law, Melissa Allen; adopted kids and grandkids, Derek, Chyanna, Landon, Addison, and Colton Stahl, Luke, Alexis, Paxton, Emmett, and Asher Hannum, Frank Hannum, Matt Hannum, Cassie Milam, Chuck O’Neal, Chase, Caden, Cambri, and Laurie Campbell, Keeneth and Sabbatha Kerby, Ember and Nova, Lissa Cramer, Aurora Powell, Faye and Ed Sargent, Grayce, Lucius, and Izabella; and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral services to honor the life of Kevin will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at LaHarpe Cemetery in LaHarpe.
Memorials are suggested to the Kevin G. Howard Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.