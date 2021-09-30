Kirk Weatherman, age 65, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home in Humboldt.
Kirk was born Dec. 12, 1955, to Kenneth Neal and Evelyn Ruth (Potter) Weatherman in Iola. He attended school in Iola, and graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1973. Kirk was an oil rig hand and spent many years helping in the oil fields and in construction in Kansas and Texas. He was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan.
Kirk is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn Weatherman.
He is survived by siblings, Ramona Applegate of Edmond, Okla., Jan Williams and husband, Skip, of Iola, and Neal Weatherman and wife, Mary, of Eudora; aunt, Sharon Potter-Hoffmeier; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials in honor of Kirk are suggested to the Kirk Weatherman Memorial Fund and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
