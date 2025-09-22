Larry Anderson

Larry Wayne Anderson, age 81, of Iola, passed away Monday, Sept, 22, 2025, at his home in Iola. Larry was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Iola, to Lawrence Anderson, Sr. and Geneva (Zornes) Anderson.
Larry attended school in Iola. He and Margaret Reed were married Sept. 7, 1961, in Iola.
Larry was preceded in death by his infant brother, Lawrence Anderson Jr.; brother, Bobby Joe Anderson; and sister, Pauline Hill.
Larry is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Cynthia (Dan) Leslie; son, Rusty (Corinna) Anderson; and sister, Shirley Fursman.
A graveside memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 3, in Gas Cemetery, Gas, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left at Feuerborn Funeral Service, Iola.
