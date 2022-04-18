Larry Wilson Sr.

Larry Wayne Wilson Sr., 83, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on April 2, 2022. He was born in Iola to the late Loren “Newt” Wilson and Millie “Ione” Potter Beachy on Jan. 13, 1939.
Larry was raised in Iola, and moved to Wichita his junior year of high school. He was active in all sports in high school and also in Iola American Legion baseball. He graduated from Planeview High School in Wichita in 1957. Soon after graduation he joined the Air Force along with four of his classmates. He served in several locations in the U.S. and was also a Vietnam veteran.
Larry married Glenna Dean Gurley on May 6, 1959 in Sparks, Nev. They lived in several different states throughout their life. Larry worked for the Federal Aviation Administration after serving in the Air Force, he was in Air Traffic Control. In 2010 Larry and Glenna moved to The Villages where they became members of First Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Glenna; their two infant daughters, daughter-in-law, Nancie (Specht) Wilson, and daughter-in-law Melanie (Sponseller) Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bill Wilson; Larry Wilson Jr. (Reina); nine grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
Advertisement