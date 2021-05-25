Lenyx November Violet Barriger, age 3, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home in LaHarpe.
Lenyx was born to parents Ryan Scott and Darylann Paige (Krokstrom) Barriger on Feb. 15, 2018, in Chanute.
Lenyx could brighten anyone’s day when she walked into the room. She was known for being the happiest little girl with a laugh that could stop you in your tracks. Her love for music, animals and her big sisters was unmatched. Although she was tiny, she was feisty, mighty, strong-willed and a fighter. Even through the battle that Lenyx was fighting, her generous nature would still shine through, always putting others before herself.
Lenyx is preceded in death by grandmother, Beth Page; and great-uncle, Richard Barriger.
Lenyx is survived by her parents, Ryan and Darylann Barriger; siblings, Andromeda and Kamryn Krokstrom; grandparents, Mike Krokstrom and Roger and Janice Barriger; uncle, Joe Barriger and family; and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials in honor of Lenyx are suggested to the Lenyx Barriger Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.