Leo Ramsey

Leo Lyle Ramsey, age 79, of Colony, Kansas, passed away on Friday, April 5,2024, in Garnett.
Leo was born on March 23, 1945, in Uniontown, to Lyle and Anna May (Rogers) Ramsey.
He was married to Kathy (Baker) Odaffer on May 22, 1992, in Pittsburg.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Lee Ramsey and son, Glen Odaffer.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; son, Lance (Jill) Ramsey, of Lone Elm; daughters, Rhonda Mosby, of Colony, Karen (Russ) Andrews, of Burlington, Iowa, and Jo Odaffer, of Summerville, S.C.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Friday, at High Point Cowboy Church, Colony. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service.
Advertisement
Advertisement