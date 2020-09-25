Lester Cole

Lester Dean Cole, age 69, of Iola, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born June 1, 1951, in Iola, the son of Lester Charles and Erma Pearl (Teel) Cole. June 14, 1969, Lester married Beverly Jean Powers, who survives at their home.
Lester devoted his life to ministry and family. He enjoyed fishing, collecting lighthouses and playing Santa Claus. He also enjoyed working in his yard and landscaping. Most importantly, Lester loved being with his family and grandchildren.
Including his wife Beverly, Lester is survived by: two daughters, Jenn Cole (Ken) of Olathe and Jennean Block (Mark) of Dwight; two brothers, Edwin Cole (Annette) of LaHarpe and Charles Cole (Janet) of Gas; grandchildren, Megan, Andrew, Briana and Brady; great-grandchildren, Bralynn and Timberly.
Lester was preceded in death by: his parents; sister Betty Sprague; and brother Melvin Cole.
Funeral services will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be private. Memorials have been suggested to either Lewy Body Dementia or the American Diabetes Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute 66720.