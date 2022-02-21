Lester Edwards

Lester B. Edwards, 76, Moran, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Overland Park Center For Rehab. Lester was born Jan. 15, 1946, in Picher, Okla., to Charles Edwards and Mamie (Thompson) Edwards.
Lester was preceded in death by his first wife and an infant son.
Lester is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; stepsons, James (Sharon) Harclerode, Bronson, and Darin (Renea) Harclerode, Iola, and four stepgrandchildren.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
