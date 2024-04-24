Lori Stephens

Lori Lynn Stephens, age 62, passed awayTuesday, April 23, 2024 in her home, surrounded by family.
Lori was born May 9, 1961, to Clifford A. Fagg and Doris M. Fagg. She was married March 14, 1981 to George E. Stephens in Paola. They had three sons, Todd, Cody, and Ryan, and a daughter, Karlie. Lori was baptized April 17, 2024.
Lori worked at a bank in Iola from 1979 to 1991, then as a cook at Marmaton Valley schools before she started accounting for the farm. Lori was a homemaker, and a lover of all animals. She made beautiful quilts, crafted for all occasions, and gardened at home in her free time. Lori was an avid Chiefs fan, and loved to play card games and do puzzles with her family. Lori never missed an event for her children and was active as a T-Ball coach, 4-H sponsor, and an honorary member of FFA.
The farm kept her busy during most seasons as she took meals to the field, kept up with bookwork, and ran errands to help keep things running.
Above all else, Lori loved her friends and family faithfully and she could always be counted on for a hot meal, a warm hug, and a shoulder to lean on. She had a giving heart, loved celebrating those around her, and was proud to know she would be a grandma soon.
Lori was preceded in death by parents, Clifford A. Fagg and Doris M. Fagg; and brother, Jerry Carlson. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, George E. Stephens; children, Todd W. Stephens, Cody A. Stephens, Ryan A. Stephens (Emily), and Karlie N. Stephens of Moran; and sister, Lana Kettler (Chris) of Paola.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at The Venue in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Midpoint Baptist Church in Moran. A private inurnment will follow at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shriners International or to Wings of Warriors, and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
