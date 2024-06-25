Lorie Boyd

Lorie Kay Boyd was born on Aug. 3, 1964 in Topeka, to Terry Michael and Vera Marie (Hisey) Smethers. She died on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in an auto accident.
Lorie was preceded in death by her father, Terry Smethers. Survivors include her husband, Ed Boyd; two sons, Kayson Boyd and Josh Boyd; two daughters, Kayleena Sloan and Brandi Willard; her mother, Vera Smethers; one sister, Brenda Beckman; and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Mound City United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Kincaid Cemetery, Kincaid.
The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association or Mound City United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056.
