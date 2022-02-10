Lura Wilkinson

Lura M. Wilkinson, 83, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at OSU Hospital in Tulsa. Lura was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Auburn, N.Y., to Clifton and Frances (Norman) Wilkinson.
Lura moved from New York to Iola in 1988, then recently to Skiatook, Okla. While in Iola, Lura worked most of her career at Russell Stover Candies, and volunteered at Hope Unlimited through the SER program.
Lura enjoyed old-time movies and musicals, keeping up on current affairs and getting her hair and nails done.
She is survived by daughter Frances (Bill) Furbeck of Iola, daughter Ann (Ron) Allen of Skiatook, son Donald (Mandy) Fernandez of Cibolo, Texas, sister Melody (Robert) Becker of Skaneateles, N.Y., eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Her mother, Frances Wilkinson, father, Clifton Wilkinson, and grandson, Brandon Allen, preceded her in death.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Unlimited.
