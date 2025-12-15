Werner Lyle Fischer, 73, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2025, surrounded by his family at Coffey County Hospital in Burlington. He was born on April 10, 1952, in Iola, to Werner Louis and LuElla (Gleue) Fischer. Lyle graduated from Le Roy High School in 1970 and later earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Emporia State University.
Lyle spent many years working at the Le Roy Co-op, where he finished his career as general manager and had a positive and lasting influence on many individuals throughout the community. He was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville, and remained a devoted, lifelong member. His family, faith and church were important parts of his life. In his free time, Lyle enjoyed woodworking, gardening and faithfully following the many activities of his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
On Sept. 7, 1974, Lyle was united in marriage to Dayle Hammond in Burlington. Together they shared 51 years of marriage.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Dayle, of the home; his children, Kayla Ohl and husband Kevin of Le Roy, Dathan Fischer and wife Amanda of Emporia, and Chancy Fischer and wife Renee of Burlington; and his grandchildren, Kolgan Ohl and wife Logan, Kyra Ohl and Karley Ohl, all of Le Roy; Chloe Fischer and Clara Fischer, both of Emporia; and Ava Fischer and Addison Fischer, both of Burlington.
He is also survived by his siblings, Glenn Fischer of Oswego; Mary Schmidt and husband John of Mt. Hope; Alice Archer of Le Roy; Rhonda Scott and husband David of Lawrence; Twila Theimer and husband Phil of Topeka; and Lynnette Bollinger and husband Tim of Emporia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Ed Archer; and his sister-in-law, Patty Fischer.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville, with Pastor Timothy Booth officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Memorial contributions may be made to Coffey County Cancer Support Group or Hand-in-Hand Hospice, in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
