Lyle Fosdick

Lyle Dean Fosdick, 70, Iola, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Lyle was born Jan. 10, 1952, in Garnett, to John “Bus” Fosdick and June (Tullis) Fosdick.
He and Crystal McCormick were married Aug. 1, 1983, in Miami, Okla.
She survives, as do a son, James (Erica) Hunt, Iola; daughter, Jessica (Shane) Womack, Iola; four grandsons and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Blue Mound.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement