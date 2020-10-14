Patricia Lynn Hammer, 69, of Colony, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Anderson County Hospital.
Lynn was born Oct. 12, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo. She moved with her family to Iola, the summer she was seven years old. She graduated from Iola High School and Allen County Community College. She married Lavon Hammer of rural Iola on March 6, 1976. She loved her husband, children and extended family dearly but the greatest joy of her life were her three grandsons. She loved to read, listen to music and was very artistic.
Lynn is survived by her husband Lavon; daughter, DeDe Hammer of Colony; son, Jason Hammer and wife Tabitha of Colony; step-son, Tom Hammer of rural Iola; grandsons, Christopher Cheung of Kansas City, Mo., Brendon Hammer and Noah Hammer of Colony; step-grandchildren Austin Hammer, Kailyn Hammer and Hailey Hammer; two brothers, Bruce Cochran and wife Judy of Iola, Dan Cochran and wife Regina of Iola; two sisters, Pamela “Lea” Baughn and husband Darrell of Iola, Terri Luttrell and husband Bill of Iola; two aunts; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father and mother, C.L. “Bud” and Rose Marie Cochran of Iola; her father and mother-in-law, Willard and Agnus Hammer of Iola; her daughter, Melissa Hammer of Colony; and her beloved dog, dear friend and companion Princess.
Services to celebrate Lynn’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in The Chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Lynn are suggested to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.