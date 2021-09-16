Margaret Ratliff

Margaret L. Ratliff, age 83, of Garnett, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Residential Living Center, Garnett.
She was born April 10, 1938, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Harold and Margaret (Teausant) Brees.
She married Max Owen Ratliff on March 23,1957, in Renton, Wash. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Ron Ratliff of Garnett, and Randy Ratliff of Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church, Garnett, with burial to follow at Garnett Cemetery. Family will greet family and friends on Friday evening from 6 to 8 at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Anderson County 4-H.
