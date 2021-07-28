 | Wed, Jul 28, 2021
Marge Stillings

1927 - 2021

Obituaries

July 28, 2021 - 8:37 AM

Marjorie Louise “Marge” Stillings, 94, of Baldwin City, died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baldwin City.

Marjorie was born on her parents homestead in rural McPherson, on Feb. 7, 1927, a daughter of Mae Ruth (Siebert) and John Gottleb Schafer.

Marjorie Lousie Schafer was united in marriage to Joe Stillings on Feb. 11, 1949 at the Naval Station Chapel, Key West, Fla.

Graveside Service will take place at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, with Reverend Chris Whitacre officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglas County Visiting Nurses, and  can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 West Euclid Street, McPherson, Kansas 67460.

