Mark Spillman

Oct. 7, 1961 - Sept. 9, 2021

September 23, 2021 - 10:11 AM

Roland Mark Spillman, II, 59, of Moran, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. 

He was born Oct. 7, 1961 in Bayonne, N.J. to Roland and Jolienne (Hatcher) Spillman.

He married Jenny on Feb. 20, 1988.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny; daughter, Sarah, and son, Jeff.

A funeral service is at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Moran Christian Church. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery. 

Memorials may be made to the Mark Spillman Memorial Fund to go toward the education of his children and can be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.

