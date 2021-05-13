Marsha Karr, age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home in LaHarpe.
Marsha was born May 31, 1957, to Leslie James and Norma Jean (Wilson) Chapman Sr. in Chanute.
Services are at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola. Burial will follow at LaHarpe Cemetery in LaHarpe. Family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Marsha are suggested to Humanity House and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS, 66749.