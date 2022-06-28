Martha “Marty” Wilson Conley, age 72, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home in rural Colony.
Marty was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Gas, to George William and Mandana “Dannie” Jane (Gregg) Wilson. She was one of 13 children. She attended school in Gas. Marty dedicated her life to serving others and worked as a C.M.A. and C.N.A. throughout her career for local nursing homes. She married Harry Clay Conley in 1967.
Marty had a passion for music. For years, she joined her sisters as they would go to local nursing homes and sing to residents. She would take her children and grandchildren with her and created many memories over the years with her loved ones by her side. Marty was known for being fun, hosting parties, and being the “school grandma.” Marty’s door was always open and she was ready to listen to anyone without judgment, making everyone who met her feel as if they were family. She was very patient and open minded. She was loved by everyone who met her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Marty is preceded in death by her parents, George and Dannie Wilson; and nine siblings.
Marty is survived by her husband of the home, Harry Conley; daughter, Misty Cumplido; son, Jarrid Conley; grandchildren, Veronnica, Jorge, Ashley and Audrey Cumplido and Sebastian Conley; great-grandchildren, Enio, Angelito and Zer-rell Young, Kalani Cumplido and Emanuel Mitchell; siblings, Shirley Marr, Darlene Burton, and Jimmy Wilson; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral to honor the life of Marty will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Gas City Cemetery in Gas. Marty will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Marty Conley Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement