Mary Ann Dvorachek, Iola, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
She will long be remembered for her brilliant mind and her strong voice, to sing an aria or to guide a choir while playing the organ at the same time, to lead a classroom in exploring English literature, and to advocate for her son.
Mary Ann was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Stamford, Connecticut to a father from Brooklyn, New York, and a mother from Southern Missouri. At the age of 5, she moved with her family to Crystal Lake, Illinois, when her father began working with the Morton Salt Chemical Company. She attended St. Thomas the Apostle Grade School through the eighth grade, where she began her life-long vocation as a music leader as a cantor for Latin masses.
At the age of 13, she became an older sister. She graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School, class of 1966, and then attended the University of Michigan, where she majored in English, and studied a wide range of subjects including psychology and Russian, graduating in 1970. In 1975, she moved to Iola, Kansas, with an influx of families that came to work for Berg Manufacturing.
Mary Ann created in about any way one could imagine. She was active in Iola Community Theater and met there her husband of 40 years, Keith Goering. They married in 1984. She sewed, wove, knitted countless sweaters, embroidered, took and edited photos, painted, and published essays and poetry. In the late ’80s she received her master’s in Creative Writing from Kansas University, writing both a play and a book. For over 20 years, she led the choir at St. John’s in Iola. She and her husband traveled widely from Mexico to Europe and New Zealand, and Mary Ann took pleasure in learning some of the language of wherever she was going.
Mary Ann served as an English teacher for over 30 years at Iola High School. She taught English literature and creative writing with rare passion and dedication. She was often that teacher who was there for students who marched to the beat of their own drum and who needed someone who could see and celebrate their uniqueness. For many years she sponsored Images, a creative writing anthology for students, and coached forensics as well. Her commitment to teaching continued into her retirement when she volunteered to provide a class for community members on how to play bridge at the local library.
In the early 2000s her son, who is on the Autistic spectrum, moved to Lawrence, Kansas, and he at first received independent living support from a small company there. When that company was no longer able to provide services, Mary Ann decided to create her own small company, Valiant Endeavors, to provide the independent living support that he needed. She navigated state systems, website development, staff management and countless other hurdles, to lead this company and care for her son throughout the rest of her life.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Keith Goering of Iola; her stepdaughter Kris Campos nee Goering of Cedar Park, Texas; daughter Dorothy Dvorachek Larsen (Matthew) of Downers Grove, Illinois; son Andrew Dvorachek of Lawrence; grandchildren Natalia Campos (21), Sofia Campos (18), Lydia Larsen (14), Oscar Larsen (12), Ruben Larsen (10); sister Amy Alderson (Greg) of Gurnee, Ill., and her niece Georgia Alderson. She is preceded in death by her niece Grace Alderson and her parents John F. and Mary Steger.
Services to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be Nov.r 16 at St. Joseph’s in Humboldt, Kansas, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A streaming link will also be shared as the service approaches. Memorial donations can be made to the nonprofit Unbound (unbound.org).
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
