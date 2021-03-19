Mary Mueller

Mary Frances Mueller, age 93, a lifelong resident of Humboldt, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Heritage Healthcare, Chanute. Mary was born June 24, 1927, in Humboldt, the daughter of James and Amelia (Dietrich) Weiner. She was an only child.
Mary graduated from Humboldt High School in 1945. Her first job was at a doctor’s office as a receptionist for seven years. She then went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator for 18 years. She worked in the company’s Humboldt office and later in the Chanute office.
Mary and Martin “Irvin” Mueller were married on May 7, 1966, in Humboldt.
Mary was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She loved to travel in her spare time.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Mary will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Humboldt or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.