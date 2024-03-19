Johnnie Maynard Cress, 87, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Credo Senior Living in Chanute, Kan.
Maynard, as he was known to all, was born May 26, 1936, to Millard Baker and Fern Evelyn (Tomlinson) Cress at their home in rural Humboldt, Kan. He lived his entire life in Allen County, graduating from Humboldt High School and then Allen County Community College. Maynard was a veteran, serving in the Kansas National Guard for eight years. On Nov. 17, 1957, he married Jeanice Ann Blauer in Stockton, Kan.
A dedicated Christian, Maynard was a member of Humboldt United Methodist Church, where he served several years on the Board of Trustees and Administrative Council. His service included Chair of Administrative Council for a number of years and service on numerous committees, including chairman of the building committee for the new church. He was also a member and officer of United Methodist Men.
From a young age, Maynard loved farming and raising beef cattle and horses. This love extended to serving in his chosen profession as a member of the Kansas Livestock Association board, the Kansas Angus Board, the Humboldt Co-op Association Board, the Farm Bureau Board and most recently, treasurer of the Logan Township board from 1960 to 2023.
Maynard enjoyed supporting and attending community youth events, including sports and 4-H events. In addition to his other service, he served on the Humboldt FFA advisory group, was a 4-H leader, and was a member of the Allen County Fair Board for 25 years.
Maynard is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gayla Jo Allen; his mother-in-law, Edna Gartrell; and his brother-in-law, Jack Blauer.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanice, of Humboldt; his brother-in-law, Coy Allen and wife Jane of Wichita; his sister-in-law, Judy Blauer of Humboldt; his nephew, Karl Allen also of Humboldt; and his niece, Brenda Hicks and husband Ross of Winfield. He is also survived by his grand-niece, Kolbyn Allen of Chicago, Ill., and his three grand-nephews, Kyler Allen of Humboldt, Sam Hicks of Jacksonville, Florida, and Isaac Hicks of Winfield, as well as numerous cousins.
Beyond his obvious leadership ability, Maynard was best known for his positive, kind nature and good heart. Maynard was peace embodied; he was a walk on a quiet country road or a stroll through a green pasture. He allowed space for people. To know him was to love him. He will be sorely missed.
The family will greet friends at a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28 at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 809 N. 9th St.
Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Humboldt United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at DeWitt Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Humboldt United Methodist Church, and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement