Melva Linicome

Melva Lincicome passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in El Dorado.
Melva was born in Moran, to Jess and Olive Ann (Cubbison) Bigelow on April 20, 1931.
She was one of seven children — Dean, Larry, Karen, Bonnie, June and Wanda — another sibling passed in infancy.
Melva was united in marriage to James D. Lincicome on Nov. 4, 1950. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2003. Melva was a graduate of Moran High School in Moran. She was a band majorette. She was proud to attend business school in Kansas City, Mo., at the Kansas City Business College.
She worked as an executive secretary at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant near Parsons.
Melva loved to work with her family, church, school and community. Melva is probably best known for founding and directing The First Baptist Church Preschool and Child Care Center in El Dorado, which operated for 60 years.
Over the years, Melva cared for over 6,000 children enrolled in the preschool and child care center. After her retirement, a gazebo was built in her honor at Gordy Park in El Dorado.
She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, which she attended for nearly 70 years. Melva raised two children Jayme (Bernard) Collins and David (Sue Balance) Lincicome. She has three grandsons: Nicholas Collins, Jeremy Lincicome and Joshua Lincicome; two great-granddaughters: Vivienne Collins and Olivia Collins.
Friends may gather with the family 5-7 p.m. at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the First United Methodist Church of El Dorado. Melva will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado.
Please sign her book and leave a memory of Melva at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com
