Michael Berntsen

Michael Joseph Berntsen, age 36, of Iola, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at LaHarpe.
Michael was born on Oct. 5, 1984, at Iola to Joseph H. Berntsen Jr. and Theresa Bergkamp Berntsen. He grew up on the family farm near LaHarpe, graduating from Iola High School with the class of 2003. Michael was a member of the St. John’s parish and the Piqua Knights of Columbus, Council #2289. Following high school, Michael farmed with his father and extended family. Michael will be missed on the farm for his attention to the details and his diligence in maintaining the equipment. Michael was a big man with an even larger heart. He loved doing things for others and helping in whatever way he could; he especially enjoyed volunteering as a bartender at the Knights of Columbus dances. Michael was gifted with not knowing a stranger and always seeing the best in people. His greatest joy came from the simplest things, and he especially loved being outdoors and spending time with his horse, Pegra. Kids of all ages will miss him as he could always be counted on to play with them as he was truly a kid at heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph H. Berntsen, and his maternal grandparents, Wilfred and Anna Bergkamp.
Michael is survived by his parents, Joey and Theresa Berntsen of the home; brother, Jeremy Berntsen and wife, Jerri of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two sisters, Kimberly Ivy and husband, Jeremiah of Iola and Jessica Carr and husband, Jonathon of Joplin, Mo.; three nieces and one nephew, Kambri and Gavyn Berntsen and Jayna and Lakelyn Ivy; and his paternal grandmother, Bernita Berntsen of LaHarpe.
Mass of Christian burial for Michael will follow a 10 a.m. Parish Rosary. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wed., May 19, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, Iola. The family will greet friends in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Berntsen Scholarship fund and may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.