Michael Muntzert

Michael William Muntzert, 55, of Le Roy, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his residence. Michael was born March 11, 1968, in Iola,to Clifford Muntzert and Barbara (Robinson) Muntzert.
Michael married Brenna Daum on Sept. 27, 1990. They later divorced. Michael and Sarena Blum married Nov. 11, 2018, in Le Roy.
She survives, as do children, Kody (Khrista) Daum, Kaleb Muntzert, Keri Hyden, Kolby Daum; three grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Coffey County Cancer Society, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement