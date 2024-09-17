Mike Byers

Retired CWO3 Michael Thomas Byers, age 73, of Iola, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park. He was born July 7, 1951, to Bert Thomas Byers and Marilyn Aileen Hayes. However, he was lovingly raised by his maternal grandparents, William and Leota Baker.
He graduated from Iola Senior High School in 1970 and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 56, achieving its highest rank of Eagle Scout in 1969.
Mike served honorably for 23 years combined in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He joined the Air Force in 1970, and served as a flight line mechanic until 1974. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Hunt.
In 1974, he left the Air Force and returned home to Iola, holding several jobs, including positions with the Walton Foundry and IMP Boats. As good jobs were scarce, he re-enlisted in the U.S. Army, graduating from the Redstone Alabama Tow and Dragon/ MLRS Missile System training center in 1975. He retired in 1993 having served at duty stations in Germany, Korea, Belgium, Crete, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, New Mexico, Arizona and Kansas. During his career he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal. Mike deployed with the 1st Infantry Division, the famed Big Red One in support of Desert Storm where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He retired from the Army at Fort Riley.
After retirement he attended Kansas State University and completed his bachelor’s degree in social work. He joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1997 at Wamego, transferring to Manhattan and later to Fort Scott where he retired in 2007.
In Iola, he was a member of Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Kansas Freemasons, York Right, and the Mirza Shriners.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Kirby, and daughter, Lisa. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Lou, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Michelle, and grandchildren Stephen, Matthew, and Sarah. Mike is also survived by his brother, Richard.
Mike has been cremated and laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan. There will be no funeral service. Instead, the Freemasons will hold a small service and there will be a Celebration of Life following on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Mason’s Hall in Iola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF).
