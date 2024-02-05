Nan Newman

Nan B. Newman, age 91, of Humboldt, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Guest Home Estates II in Chanute.
Nannie Belle Barker was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Higginsville, Missouri. Nan was the fifth of six children born to Emmett and Ida (Ring) Barker. She attended school in Prescott, graduating with the class of 1950. Nan was the only one of the six in her family to graduate from high school.
On June 10, 1949, Nan was united in marriage to Charles Newman in Prescott. Nan went on to complete high school, while they lived in an apartment in Prescott. They later moved to Moran before moving to Bronson with their five sons in 1961. They called Bronson home for nearly 50 years. Nan lived the final 14 years of her life in Humboldt before going to Guest Home Estates in 2023.
Throughout her working years, Nan began babysitting for others in her home and working as a cook in a Bronson restaurant. She also worked in the Key Overall Factory in Fort Scott, before finishing her career with Lincoln National Insurance in Fort Scott.
Nan was a wonderful cook, she was well-known for her pies, and her mac and cheese. Her chicken and noodles with her homemade noodles were a treat for everyone. She was a member of Reachout Christian Center in Chanute. Nan possessed a strength throughout her life as evidenced in the way she raised five sons, the way she survived the losses in her life, and in the way she lived out her 91 years. To know Nan was to love her.
Nan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Charlie in 2001; two sons, Ronnie, in 1976, and Tony in 1996; three sisters, Beulah, Maxine, and Frances; and two brothers, Emery and Calvin.
She is survived by three sons and their families, Jerry Newman of Claremore, Oklahoma, Dennis Newman of Moran, and Rusty Newman and wife, Gracie, of Humboldt; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren plus one more on the way; many nieces and nephews; her very good friend, Judy Blauer; and her RCC family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Her family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reachout Christian Center or to Guest Home Estates II (for the flower pot memorial) and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
